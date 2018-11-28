League One LIVE: Blackpool boss admits team selection mistake in 2-0 defeat at Doncaster Rovers | Joey Barton hails ex-Burnley man's impact at Fleetwood

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips
Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips

League One and Two clubs are reacting from last night's fixtures - and we've got it covered.

Stay tuned latest news, reaction and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh.