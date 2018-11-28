League One LIVE: Blackpool boss admits team selection mistake in 2-0 defeat at Doncaster Rovers | Joey Barton hails ex-Burnley man's impact at Fleetwood Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up League One and Two clubs are reacting from last night's fixtures - and we've got it covered. Stay tuned latest news, reaction and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Terry McPhillips admits leaving out Joe Dodoo at Doncaster was big mistake Doncaster Rovers 2-0 Blackpool: Seasiders' winning run ended with first ever defeat at Keepmoat Stadium