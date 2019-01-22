League One and Two rumours: West Ham and Middlesbrough hold talks with Sunderland star | Ex-Portsmouth ace joins Barcelona in shock move | New Barnsley signing explains how the move came about Sunderland's Josh Maja is wanted by a number of clubs Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up There are just 9 days left for League One and Two clubs to strengthen their squads. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Elias Sorensen: Newcastle United loan signing ready for Blackpool challenge