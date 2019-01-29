League One and Two rumours: Sunderland sign midfielder | Luton interested in Championship striker | Barnsley reject £3m bid from Championship club | Ex-MK Dons boss eyes midfielder reunion Barnsley defender Ethan Pinnock is a wanted man Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Just three days remain for League One and Two clubs to strengthen their squads. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Ten goals not enough for hungry Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet The market value of every player in Blackpool's £5.5million squad