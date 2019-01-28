League One and Two rumours: Sunderland set to sign ex-midfielder | Newport loanee recalled amid Manchester United and Chelsea interest | Barnsley eye Scottish defender | Bradford City boss wants "two or three" signings before deadline

Sunderland want former midfielder Grant Leadbitter

