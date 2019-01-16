League One and Two rumours: Celtic weigh up swap deal for Sunderland striker | Bradford City star linked with Sunderland switch | West Ham target double L1 swoop | Aston Villa youngsters wanted by quartet | MK Dons sign ex-Premier League defender
Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter
It's Day 16 of the January window - meaning League One and Two clubs are at the halfway point in their transfer business.
Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh.