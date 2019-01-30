League One and Two rumours: Blackpool boss wants more arrivals | Sunderland to announce Celtic star arrival | Brentford to return with bid for Barnsley ace | Luton defender joins Championship club Terry McPhillips is hoping to bring in another signing before Thursday's deadline Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The transfer window slams shut tomorrow as League One and Two clubs search to secure last minute deals. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Terry McPhillips hopes for one more Blackpool signing before deadline Blackpool 2-2 Wycombe Wanderers: Harry Pritchard nets late penalty to rescue point for the Seasiders