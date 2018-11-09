League One and Two news LIVE: Blackpool handed double injury boost ahead of Exeter clash while Fleetwood man set to miss Alfreton trip Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips is set for a double injury boost Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say League One and Two clubs are in FA Cup action tomorrow - and we've got it covered. Tune in throughout the afternoon for the all the build up to this weekend's fixtures, latest news and transfer speculation. Don't forget to refresh. Mark Howard and Donervon Daniels could return for Blackpool's FA Cup clash at Exeter