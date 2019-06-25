League One and Two news and rumours: Blackpool midfielder Jimmy Ryan to depart | Burnley, Millwall and Wigan target expresses desire to leave | Rotherham in talks to sign Sunderland target

Here's the latest news and rumours from League One and League Two on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Sunderland manager Jack Ross has been told he can sign and offload, despite the ongoing takeover. (Shields Gazette)

The Black Cats missed out on Stewart Downing following his release from Middlesbrough. He also rejected offers from Sheffield Wednesday and lucrative MLS deals. (The Sun)

Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe has the club he wants to leave this summer amid interest from Burnley, Millwall and Wigan. He is valued at £3m. (Sky Sports)

Rotherham United are in talks to sign Sunderland target and Plymouth Argyle striker Freddie Ladapo after agreeing a £500,000 fee over the weekend. (Plymouth Live)

Blackpool midfielder Jimmy Ryan will 'definitely leave' when his contract expires after two years at Bloomfield Road. (The Sun)

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski has returned to the club for pre-season despite his reported impending switch to Millwall. (TWTD)

Oxford United remain in talks to fetch back Everton's Luke Garbutt and Watford's Jerome Sinclair back on loan next season. (Oxford Mail)

Tranmere Rovers, Salford City and Bradford City are interested in signing Mansfield Town striker Danny Rose. (The Sun)

AFC Wimbledon have revealed they fought off competition from other clubs to secure the signature of goalkeeper Nathan Trott from West Ham on loan. (Various)

Forest Green Rovers are set to sign goalkeeper Adam Smith after he was let go by Bristol City this summer. (Stroud News Journal)