All the latest transfer news from around the web.

League One and Two clubs eye BIG January deals - including Sunderland, Portsmouth, Doncaster Rovers and Bolton Wanderers

The January transfer window is rapidly approaching, with League One and Two clubs eyeing deals.

Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest EFL transfer news.

Portsmouth goalkeeper Luke McGee, formerly of Tottenham Hotspur, has been given permission to leave Fratton Park in January. (The News)

1. Interesting...

Portsmouth goalkeeper Luke McGee, formerly of Tottenham Hotspur, has been given permission to leave Fratton Park in January. (The News)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Young Doncaster Rovers loanee Cameron John has been linked with a Championship move to Middlesbrough. Johns contract with parent club Wolves runs out at the end of the season. (Teesside Live)

2. Cameron John linked to Middlesbrough

Young Doncaster Rovers loanee Cameron John has been linked with a Championship move to Middlesbrough. Johns contract with parent club Wolves runs out at the end of the season. (Teesside Live)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Bolton Wanderers manager Keith Hill is hoping to extend the loan deal of 20-year-old winger Thibaud Verlinden from Stoke City. (The Bolton News)

3. Keith Hill targets deals

Bolton Wanderers manager Keith Hill is hoping to extend the loan deal of 20-year-old winger Thibaud Verlinden from Stoke City. (The Bolton News)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Coventry City striker David Bremang has today joined Nuneaton Borough on a short-term loan deal. (Various)

4. David Bremang to Nuneaton Borough

Coventry City striker David Bremang has today joined Nuneaton Borough on a short-term loan deal. (Various)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3