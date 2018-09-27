Leaders Peterborough can't scare Blackpool says Jay Spearing

Jay Spearing believes Blackpool’s cup upset against QPR sets the Seasiders up perfectly for this weekend’s clash with the League One leaders.

READ MORE: Blackpool v QPR match verdict

Fresh from Tuesday’s 2-0 home win in the Carabao Cup, Blackpool turn their attention to Saturday’s trip to Peterborough United.

The Posh are currently sitting pretty in first place, having won seven of their opening nine games, but Spearing insists Pool have nothing to fear.

The 29-year-old said: “We knew this week was going to be a tough week. Luton are a decent side and QPR are a good Championship side.

“Now, with the two results, we’re going to go to Peterborough full of confidence. We’ve got nothing to lose. We know they’re a good side but we’re a good side as well and we can cause them problems.”

Spearing got on the scoresheet for the third time this season against QPR, scoring Blackpool’s late second after Armand Gnanduillet had put them in front.

It was a fully warranted win for the Seasiders, who have progressed to the last 16 of the League Cup for the first time since 2007.

Spearing added: “From the first minute, our game plan to get in their faces worked. Obviously they’re a Championship side and they’ve got some quality players, but we knew that if we put our authority on the game we could get into the next round.

“We know we have to treat every team that comes here exactly the same. We have to get in their faces and show what we’re about.

“Once we get in their faces, then we can play. Then we can create a lot of chances and cause teams a lot of problems.

“Even before the opener we had some clear-cut chances and we were getting in behind the full-backs quite a bit.

“It was just finding that final pass to get the ball in the back of the net, but we didn’t let it affect us.

“We kept going, we kept working hard and creating chances and it’s a great finish by Armand.

“Even before they had a man sent off (Jordan Cousins)we were managing the game well.

“They had a five or 10- minute period, which we knew they would, because we knew they would have gone in at half-time and got a bit of a rollicking from their manager (Steve McClaren).

“They came out with a bit of a reaction but we weathered that storm, then we got on the ball again and created some more chances.

“We should have put the game out of sight before their red card but we controlled the game well.

“We kept going to the final whistle and got the win in the end.”