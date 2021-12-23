Latest on Richard Keogh as Blackpool record another positive Covid test ahead of Huddersfield Town Boxing Day clash

The defender missed last weekend’s 3-1 win against Peterborough United after testing positive for Covid-19.

But due to a relaxation in restrictions, Keogh will now only need to self-isolate for seven days rather than the previous 10.

This means the 35-year-old could come into contention for Saturday’s clash against the Terriers, who he briefly played for last season.

“Richard Keogh will be back in,” Neil Critchley said.

“The government changing from 10 days of isolation to seven yesterday slightly helps the situation in terms of players returning for training. That’s a help for us with Richard.

“If you test positive you have to do a routine heart scan, which he’s had, and he’s done some gentle physical work.

“I’m hopeful he will do some part of the training today.”

The Seasiders are now having to test daily and so far this week only one of those tests has come back as positive.

It means Sunday’s Boxing Day encounter against Huddersfield remains on as it currently stands, although Critchley is well aware that could always change.

“We’re testing every day and we’ve had one positive test so far, but that’s it,” he added.

“We’re still three days away from playing Huddersfield. We’ve not tested yet this morning but they’re due to arrive soon, so after I’ve spoken to you we might have six or seven, we don’t know.

“Whatever I’m telling you know could change within the hour.”

In other injury news, the picture is now looking a lot clearer for Blackpool, other than Chris Maxwell (quad), Matty Virtue (ACL) and Grant Ward (achilles) who are longer-term absentees.

Luke Garbutt is currently off ill, while Kevin Stewart continues to make progress in his recovery from an ankle injury.

“Luke Garbutt is ill unfortunately, but it’s not Covid related. That’s unfortunate for him,” Critchley said.

“Kev Stewart is just doing some gym work and stuff. He’s had an injection in his ankle and that’s more of a routine thing, that’s just to clear up some of the aggravation.

“But we’re hopeful that will help him, he certainly seems a lot more positive.

“He’s had two of those injections and now it’s about being in the gym, strengthening it up and getting back out onto the grass.”