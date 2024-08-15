Latest on ex-Arsenal youngster's Blackpool future following injury progress

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Talks have taken place concerning Dominic Thompson’s Blackpool future - with the wing-back down the pecking order at Bloomfield Road.

The 23-year-old, who came through the Arsenal academy, joined the Seasiders from Brentford back in 2022, and has made 42 appearances in Tangerine since then.

After falling down the pecking order, he was sent out on loan to Forest Green Rovers in the second half of last season, where he featured 19 times as the Gloucestershire club suffered relegation from League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thompson faces further competition for a place in the Blackpool XI this season following the permanent return of Hayden Coulson after his successful loan spell on the Fylde Coast, and the signing of Zac Ashworth.

After undergoing surgery at the start of the summer, the defender was unable to feature in any pre-season games, but has made progress in training in the last few weeks.

With Thompson nearing a return to match action, conversations have now taken place concerning his future on the Fylde Coast.

“They were internal - and that remains me, the player and the agent,” stated Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley.

“It’d be difficult (for him) with the players in his position. Dom is aware of the situation and what we’re thinking, so we’ll see what happens in the next couple of weeks.”