Kevin Stewart like a new signing for Blackpool boss Neil Critchley ahead of Coventry clash

The 28-year-old is now available for selection, having returned from international duty with Jamaica.

Stewart earned his first two caps for his country, coming off the bench against Costa Rica and Panama.

Kevin Stewart could make only his fourth appearance of the season for Blackpool on Tuesday night

That was the midfielder’s first taste of competitive football since October, when he suffered an ankle injury.

But Stewart, who has only made three appearances for the Seasiders this season, is available for tonight’s game at Coventry City.

“He feels fit and well,” head coach Critchley said. “He could be like a new signing for us a little bit. He could be like a January signing.

“Hopefully Kev can have a big contribution for the second half of the season because I think we’ve missed his presence in the centre of the pitch at times.”

Stewart was a big performer for Blackpool last season and was integral to their promotion from League One.

While Kenny Dougall and Callum Connolly have performed well in recent weeks, Critchley knows Stewart could prove once again to be an important player for his side.

He added: “Kev brings a lot to the team. He’s got tremendous athleticism and energy. He’s very good with the way we want to press and play. He contributes massively to that.

“He’s got an assurance about the way he plays in the centre of the pitch.

He’s got confidence and believes in himself. We have missed him but I’ve got to say the players who have played in the middle of the pitch have been excellent for us.

“Callum and Kenny were both excellent on Saturday, so Kevin knows he’s got a fight to get in the team.”

Stewart’s availability is a big boost for the Seasiders, who also have Reece James fit for selection following his hamstring injury.

Elsewhere, Pool will hand a late fitness test to stand-in captain Marvin Ekpiteta, who was expected to train yesterday.

The centre-back missed Saturday’s 3-1 win against Bristol City after taking a whack to his knee during the draw at Fulham a week earlier.

It meant Blackpool were without 10 players against the Robins but once again Critchley’s side somehow found a way to thrive and get even better.

He added: “It’s about having good professionals and good people, first and foremost.

“I try not to make too much of injuries. If you start making a load of excuses and talk about the injured players all the time, it takes away from the people who are in the team or trying to get in the team.

“It’s just part and parcel of football and you can only control what you can control.

“Some of the injuries are unavoidable. You can’t do anything about them, and so we always look for what is the best team we can play and how we’re going to beat the opposition.

“It’s about concentrating on the things we can control and that’s what we do, that’s how we work.”