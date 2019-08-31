Kenny Jackett's verdict on his Portsmouth side's draw with Blackpool

Kenny Jackett was pleased with the way his Portsmouth side came through the pressure of the Bloomfield Road cauldron to secure a point against Blackpool.

Pompey were the better side in the opening half and deservedly led 1-0 at the interval courtesy of Marcus Harness' strike.

But they had to hold on at times during the second half after Armand Gnanduillet headed his fifth goal of the season to level matters.

With the atmosphere bouncing, the Seasiders pressed ahead for a winner but the visitors managed to see out the rest of the game and hold on for a point.

Jackett told Portsmouth News: "It’s a difficult place to come and they’re very buoyant at the minute – you could see from the atmosphere with new owners, a new manager and new players.

"In the first half, we were well worth our lead, played very well and controlled it.

"In the second half, they came back at us with a lot of strength, a lot of power.

"We looked very leggy in the first 20 minutes and I was wondering whether that had anything to do with Wednesday night (following the Carabao Cup win at QPR).

"Similarly, we came through it. The additions of Anton Walkes and Ellis Harrison helped us physically against a strong and powerful team.

"We had some opportunities on the break after looking like it’d be a long second half at one point."