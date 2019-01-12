Kenny Jackett praises Blackpool's defence after Seasiders surprise his Portsmouth side

Kenny Jackett was complimentary about Blackpool’s rearguard defensive display after his Portsmouth side were beaten 1-0 by the Seasiders at Fratton Park.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips' thoughts on Blackpool's impressive 1-0 win at league leaders Portsmouth



Chris Long scored 15 minutes from time on his debut to hand Blackpool a vital three points, the first time they have won in six games.

It was a game of limited opportunities, but Jackett still felt his table toppers did enough to get something out of the game.

He said: “I felt the first half we couldn’t get our ball players on the ball and didn’t create anything. It was a bit of a non-event at both ends.

“There were one or two scares at both ends but no real clear-cut chances.

“As the home side it’s up to us to set the tempo and take the initiative, so that suits the away team very well.

“Second half we got going and I remained confident that we could lift it and that’s happened to us many times in second halves this season.

“Although the game was played almost entirely in Blackpool’s half, we couldn’t find the half a yard to get away from what I’ve got to say is a very good defence.

“We had a couple of crosses that sailed straight through to their keeper who did come out and take them, almost to his penalty spot and beyond.

“I do think our dominance meant we deserved something. There were minimal, if any chances for them but it’s a crucial goal for them and a very good finish.

“It was frustrating we couldn’t find as clinical an edge in their box because we certainly got in there enough times in that second period.”