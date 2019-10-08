Keith Hill left satisfied after his Bolton side claim point against Blackpool

Keith Hill spoke of his pleasure after his Bolton Wanderers side pushed Blackpool all the way in last night's stalemate.

READ MORE: Simon Grayson's verdict on Blackpool's stalemate with Bolton



The Trotters were well worth their draw after the Seasiders were once again left to rue their lack of creativity in the final third of the pitch.

Hill's side, who remain bottom due to their points deduction, are still without a win in League One this season, scoring just twice.

But results have picked up in recent week, Bolton drawing four of their last five games.

"I'm pleased with the performance, I'm pleased with the result, I'm pleased with the clean sheet and I'm pleased with the players' attitude, application and energy," Hill said.

"I'm just disappointed that we're not quite clicking in the final third, there's not that wave after wave of attacks and goalscoring opportunities.

"That's something for us to work on but if we start scoring goals we will become a really good League One side.

"I was a little bit disappointed and upset after the defeat at Portsmouth last weekend because we didn't run out of steam, which allowed them to grow into the game.

"We've got to have a mindset that if you don't win a game then don't lose it, and we've done that tonight.

"We're going to make sure we're robust and I think it's evident the players are looking fresher in the later stages of the game.

"I'm really pleased with the development and I'm looking forward to working with the players."