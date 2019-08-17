Karl Robinson rues Oxford's lack of a clinical touch in defeat to Blackpool

Karl Robinson said it was his side's poor finishing in front of goal that saw Oxford United suffer a 2-1 defeat to Blackpool.

The U's came away from Bloomfield Road empty-handed despite dominating for large swathes of the game, producing 24 attempts on goal to Blackpool's four.

But it was Simon Grayson's men who claimed the three points, maintaining their 100 per cent league record thanks to goals from Ryan Edwards and Armand Gnanduillet.

Pool's second, which came from the spot, was shortly followed by Oxford pulling a goal back through Josh Ruffles, but that turned out to be their only goal of the game.

"First and foremost thanks to the travelling fans, thanks to my players," Robinson told the Oxford Mail.

"Everything we’re working on, they’re doing. But it’s evident what we need.

"We got applauded off by the (home) fans around us and people were saying what a good football team we are.

"I thought we dominated for 86 minutes.

"The first goal we switched off early on from a set piece. The next one isn’t a penalty and they score from that.

"We still haven’t conceded a goal from open play and then we miss chance after chance.

"There’s not much more my players can do, other than we’ve got to bring a striker in."

Robinson, who received a yellow card in the dugout after demonstrating against the penalty Blackpool received, added: "Why nit-pick over bad refereeing when we should be focusing on how well our players played?

"They had tremendous energy, I don’t think many better teams will come here this year and perform like that against a very good Blackpool team.

"You’ve got to show them tremendous respect, but equally we were by far the better team."