Karl Robinson praises Oxford's rearguard defensive display following win at Blackpool

Oxford boss Karl Robinson was delighted with his side's defending and "never-say-die attitude" in their 1-0 win at Blackpool yesterday.

The U's picked up a vital win in their fight to avoid relegation courtesy of Jordan Graham's first-half free kick.

It was Oxford's first away win in the league since April 2018.

While Blackpool were well under-par, Oxford still had to do plenty of defending to earn their three points.

"It's a vital win," Robinson told the Oxford Mail.

"We know we've been good at times, but not had the results to follow that.

"The never-say-die attitude, the ability to put bodies on the line, the ability to be one unified group is far greater.

“I’ve talked about the talent this team has got, but it’s helpless if you want to use it on our own.

“The players showed their talent can be part of a team.

“We’ve got to be better in certain areas and we’ve got to stick together because it’s only one win.”