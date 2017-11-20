Karl Oyston attends EFL headquarters for Tom Ince hearing

Blackpool chairman Karl Oyston has today attended a hearing at the EFL's headquarters in Preston in relation to a financial dispute between the club and former player Tom Ince.

As reported back in October, Ince has claimed he is still owed a share of the proceeds from his transfer from Blackpool to Hull City in July 2014.

Karl Oyston attended the hearing alongside a lawyer

According to reports, the 25-year-old has consulted the PFA's legal team and could take the matter to court.

Karl Oyston was joined at today's hearing by a lawyer while Ince was represented by the PFA.

Blackpool fans had speculated that Oyston might have been summoned to the EFL's headquarters in Preston in regards to the club being put up for sale, which came just four days after the Oystons had been ordered to pay Valeri Belokon £31.27m following a bitter High Court case.

The matter was due to be included on the agenda at the EFL's board meeting last Thursday, but as of yet they have made no comment on the meeting.

Ince, son of former Blackpool manager Paul, was out of contract when he joined Hull, though Pool were entitled to compensation as he was only 22 at the time.

The clubs finalised a compensation figure in January 2015, believed to be £2.3m.

The Gazette understands Blackpool are claiming that any financial agreement they had with Ince was invalidated because he ran down his contract in his final season at the club, during which he became unsettled.

Ince did not play for Blackpool again after his father's sacking as manager in January 2014 and spent the final three months of the season on loan at Crystal Palace.

He played 113 times for Blackpool over three seasons, scoring 33 goals, having joined the Seasiders from Liverpool in the summer of 2011.

Ince spent just one season at Hull before moving on to Derby County. He signed for Huddersfield in July this year.