'Just what we needed!': Blackpool fans react with delight at dramatic late win against Doncaster Rovers Armand Gnanduillet came off the bench to win it for Pool at the death Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Blackpool left it late against Doncaster Rovers last night as they got back to winning ways courtesy of Armand Gnanduillet's last-gasp header. Here's what you've had to say about the result: Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore on his side's last-gasp defeat to Blackpool