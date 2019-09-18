'Just what we needed!': Blackpool fans react with delight at dramatic late win against Doncaster Rovers

Armand Gnanduillet came off the bench to win it for Pool at the death
Armand Gnanduillet came off the bench to win it for Pool at the death
Share this article

Blackpool left it late against Doncaster Rovers last night as they got back to winning ways courtesy of Armand Gnanduillet's last-gasp header.

Here's what you've had to say about the result: