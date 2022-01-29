Jordan Thorniley starts as Neil Critchley throws in another curveball for Blackpool's clash against Fulham

With the absence of a recognised left-back, Neil has opted to switch to five at the back.

Jordan Thorniley came straight back into the side following his return from Oxford United to skipper Marvin Ekpiteta and Richard Keogh as Gary Madine made way.

It was the defender’s first appearance for the club since coming on as a late substitute during the play-off final win against Lincoln City in May.

Jordan Gabriel came back into the side in place of the injured Luke Garbutt to start at right wing-back, while Dujon Sterling filled in on the left.

New recruit Charlie Kirk was named among the substitutes alongside Ethan Robson, who was included in an 18 for the first time since returning from MK Dons.

Chris Maxwell (quad), Luke Garbutt (knee), James Husband (hamstring), Reece James (hamstring), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Sonny Carey (metatarsal) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring) are all sidelined.

Kevin Stewart, meanwhile, was not involved having recently been called up for international duty by Jamaica.

Runaway league leaders Fulham, who had scored 22 goals in their last four games prior to this encounter, brought back Harry Wilson and 27-goal striker Aleksandar Mitrovic into their line-up.

The pair missed last week’s 3-2 win against Stoke City, which made it four victories on the spin, through illness.

TEAMS

Fulham: Rodak, Odoi, Ream, Adarabioyo, Bryan, Reed, Cairney, Kebano, Carvalho, Wilson, Mitrovic

Subs: Gazzaniga, Hector, Chalobah, Knockaert, Cavaleiro, Muniz, Onamah

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Keogh, Thorniley, Sterling, Connolly, Dougall, Bowler, Hamilton, Lavery

Subs: Moore, Casey, Robson, Dale, Kirk, Yates, Madine

Referee: Peter Bankes