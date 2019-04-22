Jordan Thompson wants to repay Blackpool fans’ support with Fleetwood Town victory

Jordan Thompson believes there’s no better time for Blackpool to record a long-overdue win at home than against Fleetwood Town today.

The Seasiders have won one of their last 10 games at Bloomfield Road, that victory coming against Walsall at the start of February.

Terry McPhillips’ side are also yet to taste three points on home turf since the boycotting fans have returned, something Thompson wants to put right against their neighbours this afternoon.

“Monday is massive for us,” he said. “At Bloomfield you want to get that win and then you just go from there, so hopefully we can get the three points.

“We’ve just got to recover from the Scunthorpe game and dust ourselves down for what is a massive game.

“I hear it’s going to be noisy. It’s a local derby so it’s one you want to be involved with.

“It’s been frustrating that we haven’t been able to get the win for the fans yet but the effort is there from the boys, so it’s definitely coming.”

Thompson made his first start for the Seasiders at Scunthorpe since being called up to Northern Ireland’s squad in mid-March.

The 22-year-old repaid his manager’s faith, delivery an all-action performance that was only missing a goal.

Thompson, who has now made 42 appearances in his first season with Pool, admitted he’s been frustrated with his lack of game time in recent weeks.

“I thought I did alright,” the midfielder added.

“Obviously I’ve missed out the last couple of games so I was a little bit rusty at times.

“When I was on international duty the boys got that good win at Bradford and that’s how things can go when you’re away.

“It’s a frustrating thing but when you get your chance again you’ve just got to take it.

“The manager has got a tough choice because the likes of me, Antony Evans and Nya Kirby are all similar players but we did link together well.

“I thought our midfield were brilliant getting in behind their two central midfielders and did a bit of damage. But we just couldn’t find that final pass or final shot to get the goal we deserved.

“The boys were moving it one and two-touch in the first half and we were creating chances.

“It was just one of those days where it wouldn’t fall right for us and wouldn’t go in the back of the net. It was frustrating but you get games like that.

“You want to impress the manager and be in his thoughts whenever it is because you want to be in the team.

“It’s been great, my time at the club so far. I said at the start of the season I want to play matches and I’ve done that so I’ve enjoyed my season.”