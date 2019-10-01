Jordan Thompson to miss two Blackpool games after receiving Northern Ireland call-up

Blackpool midfielder Jordan Thompson has been rewarded for his fine recent form with another call-up to the Northern Ireland squad.

The 22-year-old has been named in Michael O'Neill's squad for their upcoming games against the Netherlands and Czech Republic.

Northern Ireland travel to Rotterdam on Thursday, October 10 for their Euro 2020 qualifier, before travelling to Prague the following Monday for a friendly.

It means the midfielder will miss Blackpool's league game against Rotherham United and the EFL Trophy trip to Carlisle United.

Thompson, who has three caps for Northern Ireland, made his first start for his country last month in the friendly victory against Luxembourg.

He produced an impressive performance at Windsor Park, delivering the corner that led to Northern Ireland's goal before going close to scoring in the second half.