Jordan Thompson says Blackpool’s players are only focusing on football

Blackpool midfielder Jordan Thompson says he has never experienced a week like this in football after players and staff met receiver Paul Cooper.

A judge approved an application for Cooper to be appointed to discharge Owen Oyston’s assets and recoup the remaining £25m he owes Valeri Belokon.

This week a four-strong board was put in place by the receiver to oversee the day-to-day running of the club following the removal of Oyston and his daughter Natalie Christopher.

Thompson joined Blackpool from Rangers in the summer when the ownership issues were still rumbling on.

He said: “It has been different. We had a brief meeting.

“We are just concentrating on what is happening on the pitch.”

Blackpool head to Bristol Rovers today but, in seven days’ time, all the attention will be on Bloomfield Road.

Next Saturday the fans are expected to return in their numbers for the League One match against Southend United.

Thompson is relishing his first game in front of a packed Bloomfield Road and says the players have been reflecting on the past in order to prepare.

He said: “It is difficult. You want as many fans here to try and watch.

“It has been difficult for us in that way.

“As everyone is saying the fans are coming back so we are looking forward to it.

“I’ve seen a few photos of when Bloomfield was packed on social media so we are buzzing for it to happen again.”