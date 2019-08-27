Jordan Thompson can't wait to find out what happens next at Blackpool

Blackpool’s impressive start to the season has got Jordan Thompson champing at the bit for what comes next.

The Seasiders stretched their unbeaten start in League One to five games with Saturday’s goalless draw at Rochdale, although Simon Grayson’s men deserved all three points.

Thompson, who produced a man of the match display at Spotland, can’t wait to see how the season unfolds for the second-placed club.

The 22-year-old said: “It’s still early days but if we keep doing our thing on the park the fans should keep supporting us.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what happens in the coming weeks. It’s been brilliant from the start.

“We’ve started well, which is always positive, and obviously the fans continue to back us.

“There’s a good buzz around the place. The fans have been brilliant and we just want to get the results for them.

“They have probably gone away from Rochdale happy enough because the performance was good

“But we just want to keep on getting those three points.”

Pool were unable to turn their dominance into what would have been their fourth win of the season at Dale.

It wasn’t for the want of trying as both Thompson and Armand Gnanduillet were denied by good saves, while James Husband saw a late cross deflected on to the inside of the post.

Despite the frustration, the Seasiders remain happy with their performance levels.

“But after that I thought we dominated most of the game and obviously we created some good chances – the main one coming at the end.

“I’d say we were definitely the better team.

“We worked on quite a few things during the week and we took that on board.

“We’re just a bit disappointed we didn’t get the result we wanted but it’s still a point picked up away from home.

“Rochdale have started off well and they pass the ball about well, but so do we and we created a few chances. Unfortunately we couldn’t get that goal though.”

Pool youngster Emil Jaaskelainen has joined Northern Premier League division one north side Kendal Town on loan.

The forward made his debut at the weekend, coming off the bench in the 71st minute of the 2-1 defeat by Clitheroe.