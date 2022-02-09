John Murphy reacts to Blackpool's FA Youth Cup win against Newcastle United - which sets up quarter-final tie with Chelsea

That’s according to Under-18s boss and former Seasider John Murphy, who masterminded a comfortable 3-0 victory for his side at Bloomfield Road tonight.

The win, which came thanks to an Arnold Matshazi double and a Jake Daniels strike, sets up a mouthwatering quarter-final tie against Chelsea.

Speaking after tonight’s win, Murphy said: “We knew this was an opportunity. Although Newcastle have a Category One academy, we’ve watched them and we’ve listened to things.

“I was talking to the lads before the game and I was telling them they have good players, but they looked at me thinking ‘yeah, but we have good players’. Sometimes you don’t want to hear that arrogance, but I had to accept it because they are.

“The proof is in the pudding though and actions speak louder than words.

“The fact we’ve scored three, kept a clean sheet, created other opportunities and more than matched a Cat One team speaks volumes for their efforts really.

Under 18s boss John Murphy

“I’m delighted and made up for the players for the way they’ve approached it. They’ve listened to us…and it’s not always easy listening to coaches rambling on.

“But tonight I thought there were a couple of special performances. Matt Irwin the goalkeeping coach thinks I hate goalkeepers but I actually like decent goalkeepers and tonight Alec (McLachlan) proved when he was needed, he was there. Results start with the goalkeeper.

“Jack Moore played like a 35-year-old professional and like he had played all of his life. He was outstanding against one of their highlighted better players, but he completely nullified him.

“But every single one of them has contributed and we obviously get our rewards with a game hopefully at Stamford Bridge.”

According to the FA, all sixth round ties must be played by Saturday, February 26, although this is flexible.

“I’ve been to Stamford Bridge before, I’ve played there and I’ve scored there. For me personally that was brilliant,” Murphy added.

“But rather than listening to me about scoring there, they can go there. I just hope it is at Stamford Bridge.

“They’re one of the best academies going, if not the best in terms of productivity, the players they’ve got out on loan, the players they’ve sold, the record they’ve got in the Youth Cup…

“Four years ago we lost to Arsenal in the semi-finals and we were beaten 5-0 in the second leg, but they were battered over two legs by Chelsea in the final. That just shows you how good they are.

“They should have been out by the way because Liverpool were leading 3-0 with 20 minutes to go (in the last round). Personally I would have preferred Anfield as well!

“But we’re confident we can give them a game. We’ll prepare as well as we have done and we’ll treat it like a nice day out. But you never know.”

The young Seasiders were cheered on by around 1,300 supporters inside the West Stand at Bloomfield Road tonight - while a further 6,300 watched a live stream on YouTube.

“That’s outstanding,” Murphy said.

“The game was on YouTube as well, which helps with the exposure. The first-team boss is here, he loves it which is good for us. There’s other high-profile staff within the club here and it’s a great night.

“You cherish these nights, you wait for them. We’ve had to wait a while because we played early on in the last round and late on in this round, so there’s been a lot of waiting around.

“We’ve managed the squad well and they’ve looked after themselves.

“Some people were saying to me it might not be an upset, despite it being a Category One side against a Category Three side.

“But we’ve beaten Newcastle, they’re a big club. But other people in and around football were saying we’d beat them, so that just goes to show the job we’re doing at the moment and how well the players are coming along.”