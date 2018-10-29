John Murphy promoted to Head of Coaching role at Blackpool's academy

Blackpool legend John Murphy has been promoted to Head of Coaching at the club's academy.

It follows a successful stint for the former striker in charge of Blackpool's U18s.

Murphy, who guided the youth team to the FA Youth Cup semi-finals last season, will manage the club's coaching programme across all phases of the academy, as well as monitor player development.

In line with this change, Danny Ventre will move up from the role of Lead Youth Development Phase Coach to take charge of the U18s and will be assisted by Academy Manager Warren Green.

Ex-Pool and Lincoln City forward Lee Thorpe steps up to replace Ventre, with Alan Williams the club's new Lead Foundation Phase Coach and Kevin Mulligan joining as performance analyst.

Academy Staff:

Academy Manager: Warren Green

Head of Academy Coaching: John Murphy

Professional Development Phase Coach: Danny Ventre

Lead Youth Development Phase Coach: Lee Thorpe

Lead Foundation Phase Coach: Alan Williams

Head of Academy Player Recruitment: Ollie Perkins

Academy Performance Analyst: Kevin Mulligan

Danny Ventre's first game in charge of the U18s takes place at Bloomfield Road this evening, as the Seasiders host Guiseley in the first round of this season's FA Youth Cup, kick-off 7.45pm.