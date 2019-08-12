Joe Nuttall willing to remain patient in search for first Blackpool start

Joe Nuttall might be hungry to make his first start in a Blackpool shirt but the striker insists he’s willing to remain patient if the team keeps winning.

The 22-year-old has made two sub appearances for the Seasiders so far, having recently made the move from Blackburn Rovers.

Armand Gnanduillet is the man currently ahead of him in the pecking order, and he’s restored the faith shown in him by Simon Grayson by producing two impressive showings in Pool’s opening two victories, scoring in the curtain raiser against Bristol Rovers.

While Nuttall is desperate to start, the forward accepts he can’t have too many complaints if those ahead of him continue to perform.

“I want to get that first start but we’ve won two games out of two, so the boys have obviously played well,” Nuttall said.

“If the boys keep winning then I’ll just have to wait my turn.

“I think it’s important for any team that wants to be successful to have competition for places and that’s what I’m here to do, to push for that place in the side.

“If I can’t get in the team because other players are playing better than me, then that’s fine. It just makes me want to push my game even further which is all I can do.

“For me I think it’s vital I play games, that’s when I’m at my best and scoring goals.

“If I’m not doing it or not working hard or not putting in the performances then I’ll just have to wait my turn.

“But hopefully I can get in the team by performing on the training field and take my chance on the pitch when it comes.

“It’s hard to maintain a good level when you’re playing 20 minutes here, 10 minutes there, it’s got to be consistent.

“For myself personally, when the games are coming thick and fast that’s when I feel I’m at my best.”

Nuttall could well be handed a start in tonight’s Carabao Cup first round clash against Macclesfield Town.

While Pool’s priorities lie in League One, Nuttall has stressed the players are keen to do well regardless of the competition.

“You have to have the same mindset for a cup game than you do for a league game, you’ve got to want to win,” he added.

“That’s what we want to do, we want to win as many games as we can.

“It’s going to be difficult but without the mentality of taking every game seriously then it definitely won’t be possible.

“I think it’s just about taking it game by game and if the big teams come then we’ll prepare for that at the time. But we’ve just got to focus on ourselves.

“If we can make it three wins in a row that gets the season off to a great start. But it’s already been a fantastic start for the boys.”