Joe Bunney joins Rochdale on transfer deadline day after having loan deal at Blackpool cut short

Joe Bunney has had his loan cut short at Blackpool on transfer deadline day to allow the defender to join Rochdale from Northampton Town.

The 25-year-old has only made six appearances for the Seasiders this season after joining on a season-long loan from the Cobblers during the summer.

The left back has found himself behind Marc Bola in the pecking order this season and Nick Anderton, who has recently returned from his loan spell at Accrington Stanley, has been named on the bench ahead of Bunney in recent weeks.

Bunney will now spend the rest of the season on loan with his former club Rochdale, where he previously played for five years.

There he will link up with another former Seasider Ryan McLaughlin, who moved to Spotland earlier in the window.

As it stands, this is the only departure Blackpool are expecting today although there's always the possibility of a late bid for one of their key players.

Going the other way, The Gazette understands the Seasiders are hoping to wrap up a deal before tonight's 11pm deadline.

Speaking after Tuesday night's draw against Wycombe Wanderers, McPhillips said: “I hope there will be some business coming in, not so going out.

"We’re hoping to get one in and we’ve got some irons in the fire.

“As far as I know the only player anyone has come in for is Ryan McLaughlin (sold to Rochdale).

“Obviously we’ve had the game and there was a big list of scouts here, so we’ll see what happens.”