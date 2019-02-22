Jay Spearing warns Blackpool not to take Oxford United for granted

Jay Spearing believes Blackpool shouldn’t be deceived by Oxford United’s lowly position in the League One table.

Oxford’s midweek defeat at Accrington Stanley leaves them third from bottom, a point away from safety.

While Karl Robinson’s men have not won in their last five league encounters, Spearing says the Seasiders will have to be at their best to continue their good form.

“They are a good side,” the 30-year-old said. “OK, they’re down there at the minute but I don’t think they deserve to be.

“They have a lot of good players and they’re very good at attacking. We need to be aware of that and we need to take the game to them.

“We’re at home, we need to get those three points and push on if we want to keep chasing the play-off spots. But obviously they want the three points to get away from relegation battle.

“It will be a tough game but we’re confident we can go out there and get the three points.

“You look at their team, the teamsheet and the manager, they’ve got a great squad of players and maybe – for whatever reason – things just aren’t clicking.

“They were labelled as one of the outsiders and they’ve got a bit of backing behind them but for whatever reason it doesn’t seem to be working.

“But we know they’re a good side and we’ve got to stop them and make sure we get the points instead.”

Spearing has declared himself fit and available for selection having recovered from a knee injury he suffered in the 2-2 draw against Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday, February 29.

The former Liverpool man has missed the last three games.