Jay Spearing says Blackpool must grow up fast

Jay Spearing hopes some forthright home truths will have the desired effect in time for Blackpool’s trip to unbeaten Doncaster Rovers tonight (7.45pm).

READ MORE: No crisis meeting insists Blackpool boss Grayson

The Pool skipper revealed some harsh words were said after the Seasiders’ 3-0 humbling at home to MK Dons on Saturday.

It was a second successive League One defeat for Simon Grayson’s men, who were booed off the pitch.

Things don’t get any easier for the Seasiders, who make the trip across the Pennines tonight to face a Doncaster side one place above them in eighth.

Midfielder Spearing said: “We are men, and we have to grow up and be ready to put our foot in and fight.

“At the minute, I don’t know why, but we’ve let silly goals in for the last few games and we haven’t put our bodies on the line. We’re not children any more – we have to hold our hands up and say to each other what we think.

“We can only improve by putting it all out on the table, so if we want to get rid of the mistakes we have to tell each other what we think.

“We’re big enough and strong enough to do that. We’ve done it as players and the gaffer has done it as well.”

The lack of a reaction to the previous weekend’s loss against Coventry City was a blow to Spearing, who added: “We wanted to rectify things quickly after the disappointment of last week but we didn’t manage to do that.

“In this league the games come thick and fast, and we’ve got to get our chin up and grow up.

“It’s a difficult game against Doncaster but we’re not a bad team. We’re not a bad set of lads – we’ve just had a difficult afternoon.

“We’re not doing it on purpose, we’re trying our hardest, but this was just one of those days where it didn’t work.

“We are a group that want to do well so we will kick ourselves over this.”

Spearing admits the players must hold their hands up and take responsibility for their recent poor form, which has seen them endure a five-game winless run.

“We’re very disappointed,” the 30-year-old said.

“We’ve let down ourselves, the manager and the supporters.

“The goals we are conceding are too easy and it’s not good enough with the standards we want to set.

“It’s a disappointing afternoon but we’re the only ones who can go out and fix it and we’ve got to look at ourselves in the mirror and sort ourselves out.

“I don’t think it’s a case of complacency. I just think it was poor defending.

“As the gaffer said we probably could have been there all afternoon without scoring.

“They have put their bodies on the line and we haven’t.

“I think all round as a team we need to get back to basics and get ready for Tuesday.

“We are going to work hard and try and fix it as soon as possible. It’s a long way to go but we need to stop conceding silly goals.”