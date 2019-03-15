Jay Spearing’s seal of approval for Blackpool’s leading scorer

Blackpool skipper Jay Spearing believes 12-goal forward Armand Gnanduillet has been one of the club’s leading lights this season.

The Frenchman tops Pool’s scoring charts, with his latest goal coming in the 2-2 draw against Southend United at the weekend.

However, the 27-year-old wasted a couple of glorious chances to bolster his record in Tuesday night’s draw against Doncaster Rovers.

Gnanduillet blazed over from close range before failing to hit the target with a header, but despite the misses Spearing insists the striker deserves every credit for his displays throughout the campaign.

“Armand has been very, very good for us this year,” he said. “He’s worked his socks off and he’s been up there on his own for a lot of the season.

“He’s had to work tremendously hard to link the play between the midfield and the strikers and then get himself in the box.

“We know he can leather them like he did against Southend, he does it in training regularly, but it’s nice to see him do it on the field.”

Another man to leap to Gnanduillet’s defence is his manager Terry McPhillips, although he did admit the striker should have found the back of the net against Doncaster on Tuesday night.

“He scored on Saturday and this is probably the most he’s scored in a single season during his time in England,” McPhillips said.

“He is a handful and he’s done great for us this season.

“With the standards he’s setting himself, he’ll be disappointed with his miss against Doncaster. If he can score that goal at Sunderland, he can score that one. But he’s a great lad, he’s improving all the time.”