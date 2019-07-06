Jay Spearing reveals Blackpool squad’s excitement following Simon Sadler’s takeover

Blackpool’s change in ownership has seen the players return to pre-season training with a spring in their step according to Jay Spearing.

The Seasiders have just completed their first week of pre-season training as they step up their preparations for the new League One campaign.

The players’ return to the grass coincided with the unveiling of Simon Sadler, who addressed the squad in person at the start of the week before a training session in Longridge.

That’s sent a wave of excitement through the team and Spearing, the club captain, says the players now can’t wait for the curtain raiser against Bristol Rovers on August 3.

“Over the summer you were always looking out to see what was going on and you heard this and you heard that,” he said.

“Even on holiday I got a text saying a new owner has come in and bought the club and it’s exciting. The club is hopefully going to go places now.

“The lads came back to pre-season with a bit of a lift in their step, so it’s exciting times on and off the field.

“The new owner’s a Blackpool fan and the love he has for the club and the town to get us all back together and connected is clear to see.

“He’s going to back us, he wants us to do well and things are going to change with training facilities etc.

“It’s a new era at Blackpool Football Club and it’s good to be part of.”

The Blackpool squad have been put through their paces by the club’s new head of sports science, Ross Jones, and Spearing has been impressed with his work.

“The last few days have been tough but it’s pre-season, that’s what it’s all about,” the 30-year-old added.

“Ross has come in and put his authority down straight away and the lads are running with it.

“We’ve been through a tough couple of days but hopefully we’ll see the benefit of it.

“I kept ticking over in readiness for coming back so I can hit the ground running, because I want to have a successful season and take this club places.”

The squad also took part in a pier-to-pier beach run on Friday, which Spearing admitted was hard work.

“It was different,” Spearing said. “I had never done that before for pre-season so it was a new one for me.

“The lads came through, we grafted and we helped each other along and we got the work done we needed to do, all in good time.

“It was something different to running on the field and it will test us in different ways as a unit and as a team.”