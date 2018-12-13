Jay Spearing likely to return for Blackpool but doubts remain over Curtis Tilt

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips is hoping to have both Jay Spearing and Curtis Tilt fit and available for selection for Saturday's trip to Oxford United.

Spearing missed last weekend's 2-1 win against Charlton Athletic as a precaution after twisting his ankle in training on the Friday.

Tilt, who took the captain's armband in Spearing's absence, then hobbled off himself during the second half with a knock to his hip.

McPhillips, speaking this morning ahead of Saturday's game, believes Spearing should be fit enough to return but is only 'hopeful' of Tilt appearing.

“I think Jay will be okay for Saturday, so that will be good," the Pool boss said.

"It wasn’t serious, it was just a tweak, so Jay will be a bonus for us if he makes it. We’ll assess him but I think he’ll be okay.

“We’re looking at Curtis again this morning but I’m hopeful, that’s all I can say right now until I get the diagnosis.

“But he’s improving after opening up his hip, but I’m really hopeful he’ll be involved on Saturday.”