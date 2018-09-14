Jay Spearing: I'm delighted at first Blackpool goals but not worried if I don't score again

Jay Spearing may have bagged his first two goals for Blackpool last weekend but the midfielder insists he is happy not to score again this season as long as the Seasiders continue to pick up wins.

Spearing, who signed for Blackpool last October, scored his first goals on his 44th appearance in Saturday’s remarkable 3-2 comeback win against Bradford City.

Jay Spearing scores against Bradford

Despite dominating, Pool found themselves 2-0 down courtesy of Eoin Doyle’s penalty and a Jack Payne strike.

But a frantic end to the game saw Blackpool score three times in the space of just six minutes, Curtis Tilt netting a last-minute winner after Spearing’s brace had hauled them level.

His first came from the penalty spot as the 29-year-old coolly dispatched his effort into the bottom corner, while his second just four minutes later came on the rebound after his second spot-kick of the afternoon had been saved.

The former Liverpool man admits he was “over the moon” to get his first goals for the club but the win, just Pool’s second of the season in the league, was all that mattered.

Spearing said: “Terry (McPhillips) put me on penalties, and when the gaffer (Gary Bowyer) was here he said I’d be taking them.

“So I’ve been practising them every week, making sure I can put them in the back of the net.

“First one, obviously I’m very happy with. The second I didn’t expect to come along but I’ve had to stay calm and put it in the back of the net on the rebound.

“My psychology for the second was exactly the same as the first. I walked up, stayed calm and didn’t really speak to anybody.

“I got the ball, put it on the spot and said, ‘Come on, this is going in the back of the net’.

“Luckily the rebound fell to me and I put it back in.

“But it wasn’t just about me getting the goals. Okay, I’m absolutely over the moon they have come – two in one game – but it’s all about us picking up points and we thoroughly deserved them.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to get on the scoresheet but I don’t mind not scoring again for the rest of the season if we keep picking up three points.”

Spearing had the chance to bag his first goal at Gillingham last season but struck the post from 12 yards.

“I should have scored last season, when I missed a penalty at Gillingham,” he added. “I was very disappointed with that but I didn’t let it affect me.

“I was asked if I wanted to stay on penalties and I said, ‘Yes, absolutely’. I’m confident enough that I can put the ball in the back of the net.

“It’s come and thankfully this time I’ve got two goals. But again it’s all about getting those three points and moving up that table.”