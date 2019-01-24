Jay Spearing hoping Newcastle loanee Elias Sorensen can add firepower to goal-shy Blackpool

Blackpool skipper Jay Spearing is hoping new signing Elias Sorensen can be the answer to the Seasiders' scoring problems.

The Seasiders, who have scored just 27 goals in as many games this season, have failed to find the back of the net in five of their last seven outings.

That led to Terry McPhillips looking to the transfer market to address this problem, first bringing in Chris Long before capturing the loan signing of Sorensen from Newcastle United.

“I think we’ve said this last couple of weeks we’ve needed a bit more power up top,” Spearing said.

“We’ve brought in Longy to help Armand (Gnandullet) and obviously Joe (Dodoo) is nearly back from injury as well.

“The new lad has come in but we’ve only really trained with him on Tuesday, so we haven’t seen him a lot but we’ve heard a lot of good things.

“Again, it’s another lad in the squad who can push on and hopefully get the ball in the back of the net for us.

“I spoke to a few lads and I know a few lads there and obviously Cully is a massive Newcastle supporter, so he’s heard plenty of things about him.

“We know his record, he’s scored 19 goals before Christmas and he was away when we first signed him and he’s come in and looked lively.

“We need him to get ready and match fit for the weekend.

“It’s a great set of lads here so any new lad that comes in know they can get involved straight away.

“They go straight into the WhatsApp group and get on the banter and join in. So he’s settled well, now we’re looking forward to seeing him for the rest of the season.

“We’re away on Friday so no doubt there will be a little song for him and we’ll see what he’s all about.”