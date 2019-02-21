Jay Spearing declares himself fit and available for Blackpool's game against Oxford

Jay Spearing has declared himself fit and available for selection for this weekend's clash against Oxford United at Bloomfield Road.

The 30-year-old injured his knee in the 2-2 draw against Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday, February 29.

The captain has now returned to training this week and expects to come back into contention on Saturday after missing the club's last three games.

“I’m available for selection," Spearing said.

“I didn’t manage to catch last Saturday’s game at Charlton. I trained on the Friday but I wasn’t quite ready for that match.

“I did a bit of work at home on my own over the weekend and I’ve done some stuff during the week as well, a bit of extra running, and I’m feeling quite sharp and lively.

“Even though I obviously didn’t want to get injured, maybe it’s given me time to recharge a little bit."

Elsewhere, Chris Long is expected to be fit despite coming off in last weekend's 0-0 draw at Charlton Athletic with cramp in his hamstring.

While Jordan Thompson also comes back into contention, Saturday's game is likely to come too soon for Marc Bola and Matty Virtue.

When asked about Long's fitness, manager Terry McPhillips said: “He’s looking good, really good.

“Marc Bola will be a bit longer but we don’t think it’s as bad as first feared. But Longy is fine, it was just a bit of cramp.

“Matty Virtue is getting closer, Jordan Thompson is back and has trained after being ill last week, so we’re getting healthier for sure.

“It’s going to be a tough team to pick but I’m sure whichever side we go with we will have a right good go.

“It’s a massive plus to have Jay back and available for selection, so I’m really pleased with that.

“We’re looking better and the lads have trained really well."