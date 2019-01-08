Jay Spearing confident Blackpool will turn corner after results slump

Jay Spearing insists Blackpool would only be worried by recent results if their performance levels had dropped.

The Seasiders have drifted away from the League One play-off spots after enduring a miserable run over the Christmas and New Year period.

Saturday’s defeat by Arsenal in the FA Cup means Terry McPhillips’ side have won just one of their last 10 games in all competitions.

But Pool captain Spearing is confident of a change of fortune sooner rather than later.

The midfielder said: “A lot of people have asked me about the league form but performance-wise I don’t think much has changed.

“We’re still putting in the same level of desire, effort and commitment.

“We’re creating chances but the only thing that we’re sadly not doing at the minute is putting those chances in the back of the net – but that can always change.

“If our performances were dipping, then we might be a little bit worried but I don’t see that being the case.

“We’ve had a good level of consistency throughout the season and I think those goals will come.”

Blackpool’s recent run of draws and losses has coincided with injuries to key players.

Ollie Turton and Curtis Tilt are still sidelined, while Donervon Daniels and Joe Dodoo have only recently returned to action.

The Seasiders have also had to do without midfielder Jordan Thompson for the last three games due to suspension.

The Northern Ireland international picked up a straight red card in the 2-1 defeat at Rochdale on Boxing Day.

Thompson comes back into contention for Blackpool’s trip to League One leaders Portsmouth on Saturday.

While admitting it’s been a blow to be without so many influential players in recent weeks, Spearing says those who have taken their places have performed well.

The 30-year-old added: “You can say the injuries had an impact, but I believe that as a squad our levels of consistency haven’t dropped with the new men coming in.

“Yes, we’ve had to use our squad and we have got injuries to a few of our key players, but the lads who have come in have worked hard and have shown what they are about. They can compete with our squad.

“OK, results haven’t gone our way, which we know, but we also know we can start scoring goals and kick on again.

“We’re going to pick up knocks with the number of games over the Christmas period.

“It was tough at Rochdale being down to 10 men for 60 minutes.

“I’ve had a couple of knocks myself but I’m feeling good.”