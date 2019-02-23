Jay Spearing cannot wait to see Blackpool fans out in force

Jay Spearing says he and his Blackpool team-mates will “cherish” the day when Blackpool’s long-suffering fanbase flocks back to Bloomfield Road.

The appointment of the receiver Paul Cooper has taken control of the club away from Owen Oyston, lifting the boycott for thousands of Pool fans.

Today’s clash against Oxford United came too soon, so the club’s next home fixture against Southend United on Saturday, March 9 has now been pencilled in for the long-awaited return.

“It’s massive for this club and it’s massive for the lads,” Spearing said. “We want to be playing in front of the tens of thousands that will come to support us.

“We can do nothing but look forward to it. When it does come it will be an exciting day for everyone all round and the lads will cherish it.

“Hopefully it will also bring more out of the lads on the field as well.”

The delay in the receiver’s arrival might have caused uncertainty among the ranks, but Spearing insists that’s not the case.

Given everything they’ve already had to put up with, Spearing is confident their spirit will pull them through.

“It’s been fine, you probably know as much as we do,” the 30-year-old added.

“We’re still waiting to find out news, that’s as much as I can tell you. We are waiting to be informed of what the next steps are.

“I’ve been at Bolton before when payments weren’t being made and the PFA got called in and stuff like that.

“It’s just one of those things where you might be aware of the odd thing going on but, at this moment of time as a squad, we still don’t know the final ins and outs of what’s going to happen.

“But all we can do is work hard for the weekend, prepare for Oxford and we want to go out and get the three points.

“There’s been questions all round and everyone has been going ‘does anyone know anything’ or ‘have we heard anything?’. But until we’re sat in that dressing room and the gaffer comes in or the receiver comes in and speak to us, that’s as quick as we’ll know.

“Again, until then we have to concentrate on what we do on that football pitch. We take every day as it comes.

“We’ve had a lot of ups and downs throughout the season off the pitch that we’ve had to deal with and we’ve got on with it. I think I’ve said it from very early doors, the togetherness and the commitment this squad has shown has been outstanding and we need to keep it going until the end.”