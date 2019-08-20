Jamie Devitt unlikely to leave Blackpool for Swindon Town admits Robins boss Richie Wellens

Swindon Town manager Richie Wellens has admitted any attempt to sign Blackpool midfielder Jamie Devitt before the transfer deadline is unlikely to be successful.

The Robins boss targeted the 29-year-old this summer, when he turned down a new contract with their League Two rivals Carlisle United, but Devitt instead joined Blackpool on a two-year contract in June.

He is yet to play for the Seasiders under new manager Simon Grayson, having been signed by his predecessor Terry McPhillips.

Former Blackpool player Wellens told the Swindon Advertiser: "I tried for Jamie Devitt quite early. He was one of the first three or four players I spoke to.

"His desire was not to leave the area, so he signed for Blackpool. I would imagine not much has changed there in terms of him wanting the stay in the north-west."

Grayson hinted last week that certain summer signings may be available for loan or permanent deals ahead of the September 2 deadline.

Carlisle boss Steven Pressley appeared to rule out any possibility of Devitt returning to Brunton Park. The midfielder scored 12 goals in 38 appearances for the Cumbrians last season.