Jamie Devitt ready to step up with Blackpool after spending 'too long' in League Two

Jamie Devitt believes he has been in League Two too long and the attacking midfielder is relishing his first taste of League One football with Blackpool.

Devitt, 28, turned down a one-year contract extension with Carlisle United to step up a level at Bloomfield Road, where he has signed a two-year deal, with an option for an extra year, and will aim to feature in the League One opener at home to Bristol Rovers on August 3.

The well-travelled Irishman has never plied his trade in the third tier but does have a year in the Championship with Hull City on his League Two- heavy CV.

The Dubliner came through the youth system with the Tigers and made his EFL bow at Darlington in the fourth tier, the first of eight loan stints.

Further loans followed to League Two with Shrewsbury and Grimsby before his Hull breakthrough season of 2010-11, when he made 18 appearances

But the following season brought a return to League Two with loans to Bradford City and Accrington Stanley.

The 2012-13 season saw Devitt return to League Two yet again with Rotherham before a second loan stint at Grimsby, this time in non-league.

Devitt was released by Hull in the summer of 2013 and joined Chesterfield, who loaned him to League Two rivals Morecambe.

A permanent move to the Shrimps followed in May 2015 and he made 75 league appearances over two seasons, scoring nine goals.

Three seasons at Carlisle followed and brought 21 goals in 110 league games.

His form in the last campaign sparked the attention of Blackpool as Devitt registered 12 goals and seven assists in 38 games in all competitions.

And now Devitt, who turns 29 in a fortnight, is looking forward to testing himself in the third tier for the first time.

He said: “I think I’ve been in League Two for too long and I want to play as high as I can, so it is a great chance too get promoted too with Blackpool.

“There were a couple of clubs looking at me last summer and it never happened for whatever reason, but I cannot wait to get started here. I’m really looking forward to getting going.

“It was hard to leave. I have made some really good friends but I cannot wait to get started.”

Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips said: “Jamie is a good player, with a good record of scoring and creating goals.

“We’re getting him at a time, when he’s playing his best football, and I think he’ll be a great fit for us.”