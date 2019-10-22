Jak Alnwick sees Wycombe challenge as a big opportunity for Blackpool

Jak Alnwick sees tonight's clash against high-flying Wycombe Wanderers as a priceless chance for Blackpool to claw back some points at the top of the League One table.

The Chairboys make the trip to Bloomfield Road on the back of losing just one of their opening 13 games, leaving them in second place in the table.

Blackpool, meanwhile, sit in eighth place and six points adrift of tonight's opponents.

Alnwick is well aware of the threat Wycombe will pose but remains confident the Seasiders can do enough to get back to winning ways.

“They’re up there for a reason, there’s no doubt about it," the on-loan Rangers goalkeeper said.

“Whether people think they should be up there, it doesn’t matter because they’re up there and we have to respect them.

“We know what they’re about and they cause problems in a different way to your Oxford’s and teams like that.

“They’re effective in what they do but it’s a massive opportunity for us to get three points off a team that is above us to close the gap.

“Anyone who comes here, we want to stamp down our authority on things and pick up the three points.

“Banksy (goalkeeping coach Steve Banks) has done a brilliant job and looks at different things that might happen.

“They’ve got Akinfenwa who likes to make it ugly, they get the ball in the box, try to get their shots off and crosses come in.

“You plan for things like that and work on them during the week but as a goalkeeper it’s not massively different because you’ve still got to keep the ball out of your net, distribute well and come for crosses.

“But sometimes there are little things you might do a bit differently and hopefully that will hold us in good stead.”