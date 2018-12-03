'It would be nice to get an incentive': Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips on FA Cup third round draw

Terry McPhillips says it would be nice to get an added incentive to reach the third round of the FA Cup by drawing one of the Premier League big boys in tonight's draw.

READ MORE: Blackpool’s frustration at requiring an FA Cup replay



The Seasiders were held to a 0-0 draw in their second round clash against non-league Solihull Moors on Friday night.

It means if they are to progress into the third round, they will need to beat the National League outfit in a replay.

The game likely to take place at Bloomfield Road next Tuesday, although a time and date is yet to be confirmed.

Blackpool will discover their potential third round opponents when the draw is made on BBC One tonight.

Pool boss McPhillips is hoping for another big tie, ideally a trip to his beloved Liverpool.

“Liverpool will be good, but we’ve still got another game a week on Tuesday we’ll have to win," he said.

"But it would be nice to get a draw and an incentive.”