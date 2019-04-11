'It would add extra pressure': Terry McPhillips on the threat of Blackpool being docked 12 points

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips has admitted the club would be under extra pressure for the remaining five games of the season were they to be docked 12 points.

The club is due to discover their fate today, with the EFL's board meeting this afternoon to consider what punishment Blackpool should face, if any, for going into receivership.

Under EFL rules, the appointment of a court receiver is deemed ‘an insolvency event’, in the same way administration is, and carries the threat of a 12-point penalty.

The club’s new board has provided the required financial information for the EFL to make a decision and remains hopeful the deduction won’t be applied.

It is understood the EFL has three options: to punish the club and dock 12 points, not to apply any punishment or to register the punishment and suspend it for 12 months.

This final option would give the new owners the chance to prove they can run the club in a sustainable fashion by continuing to pay players and staff and to fulfil fixtures.

A points deduction would see the Seasiders’ League One total drop from 58 to 46. Terry McPhillips’ side would fall from eighth place to 15th, leaving them just three points above the relegation zone with five games remaining.

McPhillips, speaking this morning ahead of Saturday's game against Peterborough United, admits losing the 12 points would be a massive body-blow.

“Today is the day so we’ll find out soon," the Pool boss said. "We’ll just wait and see and be reactive to what their decision is.

“When it comes down to someone’s discretion, you just don’t know. We’ll be looking to find out but all we can do is concentrate on the football anyway.

“Whatever it is, we’ll still be looking to go into Saturday’s game looking to get three points.

“Everyone is different, so if we were to get 12 points taken off us we’d be right in the relegation mix and nobody wants that.

“It would add extra pressure for sure, but it’s not happened yet so we will just carry on until we know the decision.”