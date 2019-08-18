'It wasn't pretty': Goalscorer Ryan Edwards on Blackpool's hard-earned three points against Oxford

An exhausted Ryan Edwards said he and his Blackpool teammates took no enjoyment from yesterday's game against Oxford United - other than the end result.

The Seasiders made it three wins from three in League One with a hard-earned 2-1 victory against an impressive Oxford side.

But Simon Grayson's men were fortunate to claim the win, conceding 23 attempts on goal in comparison to the four they managed.

But while Edwards admits the performance was far from what they wanted, the centre back - who notched his first goal for the club to give the Seasiders the lead - says the result is all that matters.

“It was the worst we have played so far this season, it wasn’t pretty," the 25-year-old said.

“We weren’t our normal quick, slick selves and we knew that, we said it ourselves at half time.

“We said we had to be better in the second half but we weren’t, in fact we were probably worse.

“But at the end of the day football is about getting three points and when we’re not firing on all cylinders, sometimes you have to look around the pitch and look for goals elsewhere.

“That’s where I came in and myself, Tilty, whoever it is, defenders have got to chip in with goals.

“The next one is a penalty and had we seen out the half 2-0 I think it’s a different game second half. But it wasn’t to be and we conceded a sloppy goal.

“We felt their goal was unavoidable and it didn’t help us at half time, because it gave them a boost and gave them something to come and fight for.

“But we’ve only got ourselves to blame for that. But we hung on.

“We had to hang on for our lives in the second half and it was a long half, believe me.

“It was relentless, it was non-stop and I’m exhausted now, this the tiredest I’ve been after a game and the rest of the defenders will tell you the same.

“But we stood our ground and we took on whatever was coming, we didn’t let much else past us.

“We know we have got to be better but to be fair, Oxford are a good side so you have to give credit to them.

“They will feel like they should have got something out of the game and maybe they should have, but you have to find different ways to win football matches and we’ve done that."