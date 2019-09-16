'It wasn't a crisis meeting': Simon Grayson reveals why Blackpool's day off was cancelled

Simon Grayson has revealed the meeting he had with his Blackpool players on Sunday turned out to be a very positive and productive one.

Pool's day off on Sunday was cancelled after Grayson's side suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at home to MK Dons the previous day.

Grayson hauled his players back to the club to re-watch the game, which the Pool boss says turned out to be a worthwhile exercise.

“We were in for training on Saturday which is a bit of a rarity, but I just felt we had to go through the game collectively as a group," Grayson said.

“We all have to take responsibility, including myself as the manager, my coaching staff and the players who were out there making mistakes or not executing certain things we would have liked them to have done.

“It was no crisis meeting or anything like that. If anything it turned into a really positive meeting where the players saw with their own eyes that we played well in large parts, but we didn’t do certain basics right.

“You have to do whatever is required to look at games, analyse them and then correct things that went wrong.”

Grayson is now in his 14th year of management but the 49-year-old says defeats such as Saturday's hurt just as much as they ever did.

He added: “I’m a lot more wiser and experienced but it still hurts as much when you lose a football match.

“Somebody once said to me they can never really tell if I had won a football match or lost one on a Saturday night because I’m quite level-headed.

“But it still affects your sleep patterns and it still affects your day the day after the game because you are constantly thinking about how you are going to correct things.

“That comes with being a football manager but for our sins we keep going back to it when we’re out of work.

“It was one of those feelings on Saturday night: ‘welcome back to football management Mr Grayson’.”