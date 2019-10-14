'It was meant to be': Clark Robertson on his goalscoring return to Blackpool with Rotherham

“It was almost like it was meant to be.”

That’s how former Seasider Clark Robertson described his late goal for Rotherham United on his return to Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

The defender wasn’t even meant to start for the Millers yet received a late call-up after first-choice left back Joe Mattock suffered an injury during the warm-up.

But Robertson, who joined Rotherham on a free transfer last year after making almost 100 appearances during his time at Blackpool, had the last laugh with his late strike.

The Scot struck a sweet half-volley into the far corner to double Rotherham’s lead, the game eventually ending 2-1 after Armand Gnanduillet’s late consolation.

“I wasn’t meant to be playing,” Robertson said afterwards.

“I was kicking the ball about in the warm-up as if I wasn’t starting but then I walked down the tunnel and the gaffer said Joe Mattock wasn’t fit, so he told me to get myself ready.

“I was thrown in and it was almost as if it was meant to be, coming here and scoring the winner.

“I’m just delighted coming back here. I’ve not played in front of a crowd like this here before as we only used to get a few thousand fans.

“It was good to play in front of a big crowd at Bloomfield Road.”

Robertson’s goal was ironically only the second he has ever scored at Bloomfield Road, three of his four for the club all coming away from home.

“It’s probably the best goal I’ve scored so far in my career,” the 26-year-old added.

“As soon as it sit up and I hit it sweetly I knew it was going in, which was a great feeling.”

Robertson had his hands full with in-form winger Liam Feeney in the first half, but the defender kept him quiet for the remainder of the game.

“You almost go out there and just play your own game,” he said.

“I was pretty relaxed about it as you don’t have much time to think about it, so I just went out there to play myself into the game and I thought I did well.

“We knew Liam Feeney was going to be a threat but I thought I limited him in terms of the amount of crosses he put in.

“I just tried to get as tight as I could and stop him from getting on the ball because if you stop him you’re halfway there to stopping what they do by putting balls into the box towards big Armand (Gnanduillet).

I thought I came back into the side and showed what I’m all about at left back, where I feel comfortable.

“I’m just delighted we got the win, which is two wins on the spin now.”