'It was comfortable': Grant McCann on Doncaster Rovers' 2-0 win against Blackpool

Grant McCann spoke of his delight after his Doncaster Rovers side beat Blackpool 2-0 at the Keepmoat Stadium last night.

The home side edged ahead in first-half stoppage time courtesy of a swerving long-range effort from on-loan Liverpool man Herbie Kane.

Despite performing well prior to that goal, the Seasiders struggled to produce a response in the second period and they were eventually condemned to just their fourth league defeat of the season when John Marquis added a second 12 minutes from time.

McCann said: “I thought it was a real disciplined performance from us, it was comfortable really. As a team I thought we were good.

“It was a great strike from Herbie, he’s finding his shooting boots recently and has five in five now. We’re delighted with him.

“To get the first goal is lovely for us and I was really pleased for John (to get the second). The work he puts in for the team sometimes goes unnoticed.

“I was really pleased with our defending because we were up against a team with huge players.

“They’ve made a few changes, they’ve left four or five out, a couple of bigger ones as well like (Michael) Nottingham.

“But we defended set plays really well, apart from the first half when they had a long throw and probably could have scored.

“I think it’s just their second defeat in 15 games, so this was a tough game for us. Blackpool are on a crest of a wave at the minute, Terry has got them flying.

“But I was delighted with my boys. We might not have created as many chances as we have in previous games where we’ve lost, but I think we had three or four shots on target and we’ve taken two, that’s ruthlessness.”