'It was a very good away performance': Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel on 1-0 win against Blackpool

Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel was pleased with the manner of his side’s 1-0 win at Blackpool.

The Tykes claimed the three points at Bloomfield Road thanks to Cameron McGeehan’s second half effort.

The Seasiders were competing well in an even opening 45 minutes, but Terry McPhillips’ men struggled to lay a glove on their opponents in the second half.

“It was a very good away performance from us,” Stendel told the Barnsley Chronicle. “We had a lot of big chances but 1-0 is good.

"It is not too easy to win in Blackpool, the pitch makes it very difficult to play good football. It was very soft and muddy so it was not easy to play passing, technical game. But my team played very well and deserved to win.

“We hadn’t won for four games, the players wanted to win more and it was a good test of our mentality.

“You can feel in the dressing room that we are all happy. The players work very hard for results like this every week.

“We haven’t won for a few games and we were not in the top six but the fans still supported us. I was happy to win for them and it is good we have such a close relationship.”