'It was a horrible 0-0': Terry McPhillips on Blackpool's bore draw against Shrewsbury Town

Terry McPhillips admits his Blackpool side will have to do better if they're going to pick up regular wins in League One this season after this afternoon's 0-0 draw against Shrewsbury Town.

The Seasiders failed to build on last weekend's impressive three points at league leaders Portsmouth as they played out a dour stalemate at Bloomfield Road.

McPhillips' men failed to produce a single attempt on goal during a disappointing first half but did come close on two occasions in the second period, Armand Gnanduillet heading wide and Chris Long smashing an effort against the woodwork.

“The clean sheet is a positive, I think we’ve got 15 for the season now (in all competitions)," the Pool boss said.

“I had a gut feeling before the game, I didn’t want to tell anyone, that it would be a draw just because we drew down there.

“Christoffer (Mafoumbi) has played against them three times now and they’ve all been draws.

“It wasn’t a classic. We didn’t play very well first half - that’s as bad as we’ve done. It wasn’t a case of a lack of effort, it was just decision making, passing and quality.

“We changed it second half and did better and I thought the attitude and application was good with the lads having a right good go at the end.

“I thought Armand (Gnanduillet) should score with his header and Longy (Chris Long) has a brilliant effort which comes off the bar.

“They had opportunities, mainly because we passed it to them and they counter attacked us a couple of times. They set up here to make it really hard to get in behind them and it was.

“Second half we were a little bit better and had more chances, but in the end it was a horrible 0-0 and no one wants to watch that again.

“But we move on with a point and we’ve even moved up a place in the table, but we’re going to have to do better than that.”